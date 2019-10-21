Since the beginning of Donald Trump’s presidency, it seems to me that concerns about truth, integrity, ethics and speaking truth to power have sadly diminished dramatically in our country. Rather, his model of insulting, bullying, intimidating and threatening any who would cross him has succeeded in suppressing any attempts to speak out boldly regarding suspected corruption and the seeming abuse of power and influence by Trump and his allies in Congress and elsewhere.
The values that we hold dear as U.S. citizens at this time are very important and need to be shouted out. Do we still value, at all cost, every human life — regardless of race, ethnicity, sexual identity, political persuasion, religion, health status? Whenever these values are violated, we need to speak out boldly and loudly. Trump and his ilk seem foremost to value financial status, wealth, power, authority and their view that some racial and ethnic groups and low-income groups are of less worth than the rest of us.
The model presented by Trump is by now visible to everyone in the world. We are no longer respected or revered in the world as a compassionate country, but as one not to be trusted and even to be held in disdain. Trump seems incapable of empathy with the suffering people of the world. His approach to people appears to be very cold and distant and even uncaring.
Trump and his allies need to be removed.
George Sorensen
Billings, Montana