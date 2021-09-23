The further we get from the wreckage of the Jan. 6 collision with democracy, the more apparent it becomes to me that it is with the pathological, more than the political, we contend.

At the summit of this devastation stands the tragic figure of former President Donald Trump. I believe he clearly bears the markings of an autocrat and fits diagnostically into the psychiatric profile of megalomania. Disregarding conventional norms of logic and decency, all is swallowed up by the compulsive needs of his ego.

Politically, Trump has displayed traits of a totalitarian: branding the media as the “enemy of the people,” attempting consolidation of all branches of government for personal power, and propagating false information. The primal falsehood metastasizes into multiple irrationalities, until all democratic processes become impossible. Government is crippled.

From the beginning, this paranoid personality has divided our nation through acrimony and blame. Even his faithful seem stunned by the swiftness with which he dismisses perceived disloyalty.

In a drunken manner, derangement concocts an intoxicating brew of discontent and animosity. Those prone to drink this beverage of malice take on the same distortions of reality as the purveyor. Science and reason are defied.

The damage this epoch of demagoguery has inflicted upon democracy is almost impossible to measure. Trump and followers have poisoned the wells of commonality. Voting him out of office in 2020 was necessary for a possible return to civility.

The road to reunification, however, is strewn with wrecked vehicles of goodwill. Regrettably, I can no longer trust defenders of Trump to read reality or to judge character.

Eugene Clemens

Elizabethtown