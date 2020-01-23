If you are registered as a Republican today (as I once was), can you answer what the party stands for?
At one time, character mattered (especially after Bill Clinton’s presidency); personal accountability mattered; cutting spending mattered; national debt mattered; working with Democrats to pass legislation mattered; a policy of free trade mattered; foreign allies mattered; and our world image as “the shining city on a hill” mattered.
Today, it is the party of President Donald Trump, in which:
1. Deficits don’t matter.
2. We never apologize or compromise; that’s for losers.
3. Tariffs are easy and are paid for by foreign countries, even though it is a tax we citizens bear.
4. Character? What’s that?
5. Reelection to stay in power is all that matters.
6. Environmental issues like clean air and water don’t matter if there is a cost to companies to comply.
7. Climate change is a hoax.
8. Russia, North Korea, Turkey and Hungary have great leaders.
9. Anyone who disagrees with us is “scum.”
10. Facts and truth are whatever we yell loudly and often enough.
11. The Senate will not even bring up for discussion anything a Democratic administration wants or the Democratic House votes for (even if we Republicans once proposed a similar bill, as in health care for all).
If you don’t agree this is the new Republican Party, then ask why not a single Republican representative (looking at you, Lloyd Smucker) voted to impeach Trump. Or why no Republican senator is expected to vote to convict Trump of the impeachment charges.
Fred Albright
Lancaster