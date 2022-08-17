Is Donald Trump the dumbest individual who has ever been president of the United States, or is he just an arrogant, delusional, malignant and narcissistic fool who truly believes that he is above the law and that he can do anything he wishes because he knows that his mindless MAGA minions will never hold him accountable for anything?

I would suggest all of the above.

In my view, Trump constantly gets caught with his hand in the cookie jar, and then comes up with the most absurd excuses for his actions and attempts to shift the blame onto others for his own stupidity.

It is incredible to think that anyone would vote for this self-serving man to lead our country or, for that matter, for anyone who continues to enable him.

When you listen to his supporters, one might think that insanity has become a contagious disease. The Republican Party seems to have a wish to remove itself from existence. I suggest that we oblige it when we vote.

Jim Bishop

East Hempfield Township