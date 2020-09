“Community leaders call for change after police shooting” stated the headline from a local media outlet.

What changes would they want to see when a person runs out of a house with a knife and charges toward a police officer? I just wonder how these so-called community leaders would react if someone were to charge at them with a knife.

I have the perfect solution. Just have the police stop responding to calls altogether. No interaction with the public and no one gets hurt!

David Greiner

Lancaster