Letters to the editor have the usual back and forth between Democratic and Republican views that readers have come to expect.
Hillary Clinton did this.
Hillary didn’t do that.
Buttery males (but her emails), etc.
Same on the Trump side of the ledger.
Donald Trump did this.
Trump didn’t do that.
“I moved on her like a b----.”
However, there is one difference that defines the parties. Democrats don’t pretend to have a lock on Jesus, nor do we have an equivalent to “God’s own party,” because we aren’t hypocrites.
Mike Cummings
Mount Joy