The people in charge of the Lancaster-Lebanon League did it again. A 5:30 p.m. boys basketball game on Route 501 at Warwick on Friday night? Are you kidding me?
Worse yet is that, in football next year, they have Lampeter-Strasburg, the defending 4A district champs, with most of their returning players, playing in Section 3 with a crossover game against Northern Lebanon, which right now is struggling in participation numbers. I bet the coach at L-S is wondering, “Why?”
I heard all the officials in charge have college degrees. I’d like to see them. They can’t all be real.
Glen Bechtold
Lebanon