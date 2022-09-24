The writer of the Sept. 19 letter “Facts about electric vehicles” touts what he calls facts regarding electric vehicles.

All of the facts he presents may be true. However, I believe he forgot a few facts. Such as: Where will he find the electricity to charge all of those batteries when the government finally gets everything switched to solar power and eliminates all of the current power producers upon which we depend?

Think about a recent occurrence in California, in which residents were asked not to charge their electric cars due to a power shortage.

Also, the letter writer didn’t mention how he plans to discard all of the worn-out batteries (and they all eventually wear out), all of which contain the hazardous chemical element known as lithium. And what about the hazardous materials in wind turbine blades that eventually need to be discarded?

Having everyone use electric vehicles might sound great on the surface, but, just like everything in life, there is another side to every story — and a price to pay for everything we do. Too many people forget, or deliberately ignore, the end results of their actions.

Miriam Moore

Ephrata Township