During a recent bicycle ride I was confronted by a Confederate flag flying above Lancaster County’s bucolic farmland — not the first I’ve seen. I’ve also seen them on pickup trucks and even flying over a campground alongside the American flag and a Donald Trump flag.

Sometimes, differences as Americans are best resolved by turning the other cheek, acknowledging that diversity of opinion weaves an interesting tapestry or that there are good people on both sides.

But sometimes our differences are worth confronting, because one side is wrong. The differences that drove our country to Civil War are irreconcilable.

The Confederate flag is a symbol of our collective history that’s without moral justification: legally enshrined enslavement, torture, rape and murder. And it didn’t end with the Civil War. Between 1880 and World War II, some 4,000 Black Americans were brutally and often publicly murdered throughout the Southern states. Lynching was a spectacle meant to terrorize African Americans and to entertain others, who purchased photographs and body parts as mementos.

How dare anyone fly a Confederate flag today? How telling that many of those who do fly the flag also proclaim their allegiance to certain political candidates, as evidenced by their yard signs.

This is the fruit that has been borne by Trump and his enablers. Do not continue to turn a blind eye to the evil that I believe is conjoined to this administration. It is way past time to push back. Voting for Joe Biden is the very least we can do.

William Zander

Strasburg