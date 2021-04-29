I’m not quite sure what the LNP | LancasterOnline Editorial Board hoped to gain from its most recent hit job on Congressman Lloyd Smucker (“Problem solver no more,” April 22 editorial).

It became obvious to me many months ago that you have no use for him or his politics. So why keep up the attacks?

And if you read your own words closely enough, I believe you’ll see that your complaints about Smucker are mostly about his politics. And your statement about him giving Gov. Tom Wolf a hard time about COVID-19 crisis management is laughable.

I know of a Democratic U.S. senator from Pennsylvania who gave former President Donald Trump a hard time at every turn, but I don’t recall you complaining about that

Meanwhile, I believe the editorial’s statement about Smucker making “showboating trips to the southern border” shows LNP | LancasterOnline’s ignorance and bias. There’s a crisis at the border and I believe the Democrats are to thank for it.

It’s unfortunate that, in my view, Lancaster County doesn’t have a newspaper it can look to for informed, objective reporting. I believe your journalistic skills are sorely lacking. Congressman Smucker has my unwavering support.

Don Carson

East Earl Township