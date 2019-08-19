I am furious over the Rev. Gerald Simmons seeming to call most of the folks in Lancaster County “stupid” on the front page of the Aug. 9 LNP.
In case you missed it, he had an entire audience repeating after him, “It’s the guns, stupid.”
Well, I absolutely disagree, and I am certainly not stupid. A pastor should know better than anyone: It’s a heart problem and not a gun problem.
How has banning anything in our country ever turned out? We ban drugs and there’s a bigger drug problem than ever.
We ban those under 21 from drinking alcohol, and I’m pretty sure it’s never stopped a single person who’s wanted to drink from doing so.
If we do enact stricter gun laws, it will only infuriate anyone even considering any type of mass shooting, and I believe it will increase the problem instead of helping. Any one of these people wanting to harm people can do so, and there’s nothing anyone can do to stop them.
If they don’t have a gun, they can make a bomb or simply plow into groups of people with automobiles. Are we going to ban vehicles, too? We need to address the reason people want to kill in the first place.
I am also 100% convinced that many on the left (Sen. Chuck Schumer comes to mind) are actually happy when these shootings take place, as it’s what they’re now using to attack President Donald Trump after the two-year special counsel investigation proved fruitless.
Kevin Staats
Wrightsville, York County