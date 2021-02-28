I am proud that U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey stands for truth, especially regarding former President Donald Trump’s part in the Jan. 6 insurrection. Toomey dared to vote to convict; few Republican senators were so brave. They surely knew the truth, but seemed to be afraid of Trump’s followers.

We’ve seen and heard Trump’s words and actions as he disregarded numerous court decisions regarding the election. He ultimately enticed the crowd to march forcefully on the U.S. Capitol. There is no question about his guilt.

What happened to the Republican Party? I am baffled, as are many. How can all these good people support and be conned by an errant man leading our country astray?

Surely, we know that truth is not Trump’s strong point.

— He stood up to China but accomplished very little, causing U.S. farmers to lose sales; Trump then reimbursed farmers billions of our tax money for loss of income.

— He called President Joe Biden a socialist when Biden in reality is a moderate Democrat who defeated the self-proclaimed democratic socialist in the primary.

— The Obama administration improved our economy to a larger extent than Trump acknowledged.

All of the above are verifiable facts.

Some members of the Republican Party, nationwide, are now censuring elected officials who speak the truth about the election and Trump. What in the world is going on? Why are they so mesmerized by Trump? The GOP used to stand for morals, the family and what was right.

I am an independent who can no longer vote Republican due to the extremist faction in the party.

Maria Neville

Lancaster