In my view, the Biden administration has its head buried in the sand as it tries to remake America as “woke” and “green.” It’s inconvenient that the Chinese, Russian and Iranian governments seem to be positioning themselves for possible domination.

For example: Electric vehicles are being promoted in the U.S., but in the past 20 years, China has become the world’s largest refiner of the materials needed for those vehicles. Meanwhile, the Biden administration hides the high cost of electric vehicles with subsidies.

What else is being mismanaged?

Nick Kuruc

Ephrata