Who are the Republicans today? Are they the party of small government, states' rights, low deficits, law and order? Or are they the radical right, QAnon, MAGA-ites?

Don’t they realize that the more they kowtow to former President Donald Trump and his misplaced policies, the more power and publicity they give him? Do they really believe that all of the 74 million who voted for Trump are those radicals? Seems so.

Even U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker seemingly believes that MAGA Republicans are the ones who elected him. I’ll bet there are a lot of conservative “old school” Republicans who would disagree.

It seems that the Republican Party is allowing itself to be split between the power-seeking Trump/QAnon radical right who want to rule and the Lincoln/Reagan Republicans who want to govern. The Republicans need to wake up and change their ways if they want to regain any of the moderate, central, conservative Republicans who might not have voted for Trump but supported down-ticket Republicans. Next time, they may decide to vote against what the Republican Party now represents.

Does Smucker want the GOP to be the party of U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene or that of U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney?

Look at how Republicans seemingly vote in secret (according to their conscience) and in public (MAGA). We need stateswomen like Cheney and not politicians like U.S. Rep. Kevin McCarthy. Does Smucker really believe he is representing all of his constituents when he actually only supports the radical conservatives? He may be surprised the next time around when we rebel and replace him.

Mark Hirschman

Lititz