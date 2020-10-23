How many books have been written about the 45th president?

Of these, how many praise his capable, trusted leadership, his skill at the bargaining table or his success as a businessman?

How many more question his respect for the office, science and those who serve him? His understanding of history and the workings of our government? His ability to relate to and work for the American people? All of them?

Can he do the job?

Do you like living in doubt and fear? Do you look forward to another four years of chaos and “alternative facts”? Do you see “us” against “them”? Do you want to return to the “good old days” — at least for white men? Would you like to see women’s rights, voters’ rights and civil rights rolled back? If so, then President Donald Trump is your guy, as is the party that enabled him.

Respect. Dignity. Empathy. Truth. Kindness. Compassion. Leadership. Love. These words still mean something, even though it doesn’t seem so now. What’s happening is not normal and should never be allowed to pass as even remotely acceptable.

We have lost our way, led down the wrong path.

We have taken a detour, one I do not wish to continue following.

I hope it is not too late to correct this, if we want to. Do the right thing. Be on the right side of history. I would like our United States of America returned to “We the People.”

Ruth Anne Starnes

Earl Township