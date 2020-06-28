What in God’s good name is happening to our country? What has happened with some in the Democratic Party essentially supporting violent protests in Seattle? Or with members of the military who would rather fault President Donald Trump, instead of swallowing their egos, taking off their blinders and seeing what is going on in the country for which they fought?

Everyone should be fearful of what is going on because someday these violent protesters and socialistic Democrats may take over your town and turn it into a Capitol Hill autonomous zone, like the one in Seattle.

Our country is filled with bad governors and mayors — all Democrats. What have they done to make America strong? All they do, in my view, is pander to miscreants. Is it too hard to take care of what this great country stands for? Be careful in whom you put your faith and trust.

Susan Koch

Elizabethtown