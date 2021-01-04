Regarding the Dec. 29 LNP | LancasterOnline article “Smucker bucks Trump,” I believe it must be a very simplified world to live in U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker’s head. His decision-making process is seemingly devoid of principle, morality and goodness.

Smucker refused to add to the measly $600 dollars in the new COVID-19 relief bill, but had no trouble supporting a 2017 tax giveaway for the wealthy that has ballooned our national debt. He had no difficulty voting to end health care for some people with pre-existing conditions, while he enjoys the health care benefits afforded congressional representatives.

But truly shocking was Smucker’s decision to originally vote for the defense appropriations bill, but then against it when it meant bucking his whining, petulant leader. Where did Smucker’s rationale for supporting the bill go? He can’t be fearful of being challenged in a primary; there can hardly be anyone in the county to his right.

Cowards indeed have it easy these days: no principles, no morality, no goodness. It takes courage to stick to one’s beliefs. Our representative in Congress apparently has none, beyond seeming subservience to a horrible man who can’t exit the national stage soon enough.

Joel Eigen

Lancaster