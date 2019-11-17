On behalf of Millersville’s Department of Communication and Theatre, I want to address the Oct. 20 Sunday LNP headline “A season of setbacks for the college stage” and the potentially negative implication that the Millersville University theater program is “in flux” and that our year is “unsettling.”
The article was generous in coverage, and I don’t believe it was meant as a slight, but the headline doesn’t accurately reflect the incredible work happening here.
While our longtime professor and director of dramatics Tony Elliot did retire, Millersville University Theatre is not in flux and we’re excited for the next chapter. We’re celebrating the launch of our bachelor’s in entertainment technology (covered so generously in the Sept. 8 Sunday LNP, “Millersville adds degree for entertainment technology”), along with an investment of over $250,000 in lighting/sound technology in Dutcher Hall.
In addition to two mainstage productions, we’re adding a new, third production series — Entertain 42, a student-developed, experimental series designed to challenge and educate our students in ways that a traditional stage play may not always accomplish.
If we perceive every change within our art, industry and educational methods as a “setback,” we’ll quickly become never-changing, never fluctuating, and eventually irrelevant. The first core value at Millersville is “exploration — a dynamic learning environment that fosters intellectual curiosity, creative intelligence, innovation, forward-thinking ideas and exciting discoveries.” This will only happen if we move forward and implement positive change.
I invite you to join us for an exciting year of Millersville University Theatre!
Jonathan Strayer
Lancaster Township