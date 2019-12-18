This impeachment addresses presidential coordination and invitation of foreign government interference, the most feared scenario of our nation’s Founding Fathers.
The unanimous Republican support for President Donald Trump, however, highlights their absolute disregard for truth and for the fears of our Founding Fathers.
The Republican Party is following Trump wherever he takes us, including into wild, crazy conspiracies, ever-deepening blatant lies and extreme immorality. The Republican leadership has abandoned independent thought, blindly defending a corrupt president to ever-increasing depths.
Coordinating the Senate impeachment trial with the White House further highlights the degeneracy into the cult of Trump. The right-wing media bubble simply validates this cult, ostracizing Trump’s critics. It’s all about Trump.
Republicans no longer serve everyday Americans but rather the whimsical fantasies of a corrupt, narcissistic, hollow and uncompassionate man. Service to American citizens should be their calling, but service to corporate money and Trump is their mantra.
I ask myself how Lincoln’s great party can follow conspiracies, disregard the truth, shun its duty to the nation, tolerate zero tolerance and abandon the needs of everyday Americans. How can Republicans peddle in fascistic xenophobia? How can they be so power-hungry?
Having voted for President George H.W. Bush and admired President Ronald Reagan, I find today’s Republican Party to be blind, misled, misinformed, corrupt and outright dangerous to the future of American democracy and our children. I consider God to be the ultimate in truth and compassion. Violating these principles makes today’s Republican Party anti-God. I pray for our nation this Christmas season.
Ajay Marwaha
East Lampeter Township