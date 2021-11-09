Recently, Republican U.S. Rep Jeff Duncan of South Carolina wore a mask on the floor of the House of Representatives that stated “Let’s go Brandon.”

As those who follow Republican politics know, this phrase is code for “(Vulgarity) Joe Biden.”

Think about it: Cursing the president of the United States with a vulgarity on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives.

To my knowledge, not a single Republican member of Congress has publicly called out this behavior. On the contrary, several prominent Republicans have picked up the meme and repeated it themselves.

It used to be that Republicans stood for civility and respect, but those days seem long gone. Now, as Trumpism has metastasized, the object apparently is to be deliberately cruel, even abusive; to create pain and spark outrage to “own the libs,” as they say. Actually governing the country — and solving real problems like infrastructure and climate change — seems way down the list.

No doubt if you talked to conservatives, they would have some explanation for this behavior, maybe blaming Democrats or offering some version of “everyone’s doing it.” But the reality, in my view, is that Republicans today are not very self-aware. If they knew why they were engaging in this behavior, it wouldn’t be happening.

The bottom line? Behaving like this betrays Republicans’ stated values and takes them further from the goals they espouse.

But they give no indication they care, and that is what makes this truly frightening.

Barry Stoner

Elizabethtown