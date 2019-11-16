I am very, very angry at the happenings at Franklin & Marshall College.
This is not the F&M our daughter graduated from in 1987.
Obviously, the participants in the racial incidents at F&M are very intelligent or they would not be students there.
However, they lack common sense and common decency.
If our child had done something like that, they would be yanked home so fast their head would spin.
The very people you are making a fool of might well be the next doctor, lawyer, scientist or any other special person who might find cures, defend the defenseless or make a startling scientific discovery.
It’s an honor and privilege to be accepted to F&M.
You are putting a black mark on F&M’s distinguished place in society.
Come on, people, get along.
Barbara Willders Tomlinson
Lancaster