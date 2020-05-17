Seriously. Some of our parents and grandparents went through the Great Depression, World War II (with its rationing and victory gardens), hiding under desks in fear of nuclear war, and the unrest of the civil rights movement and Vietnam. We have bounced back from hurricanes, tornadoes, fires, blackouts and various economic downturns.

Now we are being asked to wear masks and social distance to slow the spread of a deadly virus and it’s too much to ask? Seriously? The mask and distance together provide the protection. You could be a carrier and not know it. Without a mask, your germs might be left wherever you’ve been.

We need to let our scientists lead the way through this. We can always bounce back from financial disasters. We can’t bounce back from death. Which of our fellow citizens are you willing to sacrifice just so you don’t have to struggle financially or be inconvenienced with a mask? Oh that’s right, you don’t get to choose. It could be someone you love.

Jesus instructs us to love all our neighbors. I love you. I’ll be wearing a mask, social distancing and staying home as much as I can. Please do the same. There’s been enough death.

Nancy Spatola

West Hempfield Township