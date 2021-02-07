During the upcoming Senate impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, Republicans have a choice between conservatism and pseudo-populist conspiratorial cult of personality, between democracy and authoritarianism itself.

The party of Abraham Lincoln and Ronald Reagan has transformed into the party of Trump with the help, in my view, of highly biased right-wing media.

The impeachment trial is the GOP’s last hope to stand for America first, not Trump first.

Trump’s election fraud grift undermined an accurate American election. Even the attack on U.S. Capitol Police and assassination attempts were rationalized in Trumpism.

Trumpism is lies, conspiracies, grievance, fear, racism, cruelty, greed and incompetence. Trump encouraged white supremacist lynch mobs, which carried Confederate flags into the Capitol.

If Republican senators do not convict Trump, I believe Republicans will lose any sense of morality — remember Republican U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney’s vote of conscience — and righteousness. They will embrace conspiracies and hate, all for raw power.

Some Republicans seemingly only desire free air time on Fox News or other biased right-wing media, so they can proclaim their fealty to Trump. They know their base is radicalized by an extreme media echo chamber. Fascistic power is seemingly the goal, not governance and problem-solving. Hate for liberal Americans, not public service, is the fuel. Apathy for the underprivileged is a badge of honor. If corporations give enough money to Republicans, I believe the transformation into violent authoritarian fascism will be complete.

But by convicting Trump, Republicans would create space to return to conservative ideals. In the long run, this is the only civil democratic option. America needs a viable nonviolent conservative party.

I pray Republicans opt for nonviolence and peace.

Ajay Marwaha, M.D.

East Lampeter Township