It’s funny that Republicans, who I view as fascists, accuse radical progressives of being revolutionists.

I believe it’s Republicans who are actually the ones trying to force a full revolution on this country and send us back to the time when slavery or Jim Crow laws were in fashion, cowboys carried their guns openly, women couldn’t vote and workers’ health and pay were dependent on unregulated greedy businesses. Oh yeah, and white religion ruled. The good old days!

Republicans are the ones trying to limit free speech by trying to void my vote. And they’re the ones rioting at our U.S. Capitol to stop the certification of a fair and legitimate election.

Then they throw around terms like “woke agenda,” “progressive,” “CRT” and “socialism” — but can’t explain them.

And I’m also getting tired of the accusation that Democrats are soft on crime while Republicans continue their efforts to saturate this country with guns.

Ben Thompson Jr.

Lebanon