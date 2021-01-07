What recourse do ordinary citizens have when a sitting member of the House of Representatives, in this case U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker, attempts to disenfranchise millions of Pennsylvanian voters by his action of challenging the electoral votes of Pennsylvania pledged to the winner of that vote in our state?

Can we charge him with attempted robbery (of our votes) or violation of the Voting Rights Act? Impeach him for violating his oath of office to uphold the Constitution?

Maybe what we need to do is a recall of Smucker for what I view as his shameful and cowardly support of an unconstitutional effort in support of a coup.

Daniel Long

Lancaster