Reading the April 5 column “Alternative milks” by Dr. Mehmet Oz and Dr. Mike Roizen in LNP | LancasterOnline compelled me to write to clarify the benefits of dairy milk.

I am a dairy farmer, a Penn State University graduate and chairman of the Pennsylvania Milk Marketing Board.

Trading magic beans for a cow was a fable. Trading cow’s milk for plant milk is also, in my view, a fable. Milk is a mammalian secretion and, the last time I checked, plants are not mammals.

Many places around the world, such as Canada and within the European Union, have recognized this fact. Apparently, here in the United States, the Food and Drug Administration is still looking for some magical udder to appear on plants.

I am not disputing the numbers in the op-ed. It is evident that milk substitutes vary greatly by plant and by processor. Milk varies mainly in fat level selected by the consumer. Recent studies show what real milk has to offer:

— A natural source of high-quality protein.

— Vitamin A, zinc and selenium to support a healthy immune system.

— Four B vitamins: riboflavin (B2), niacin (B3), pantothenic acid (B5) and B12.

— Calcium to help build and maintain strong bones and teeth.

— Vitamin D to help maintain a healthy immune system.

— Potassium to help maintain normal muscle function.

— Also, fat content in cow’s milk is energy-dense and a rich source of cholesterol and saturated fatty acids, and it is thought to be important for the developing brain.

The bottom line: If you “Got Milk,” make sure it’s the real thing.

Robert N. Barley

Star Rock Farms

Conestoga