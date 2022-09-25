Thank you for the Sept. 11 Perspective coverage and the LNP | LancasterOnline Editorial Board’s editorial (“Questions for Smucker”) highlighting U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker’s refusal to hold town hall meetings and debate his Democratic opponent, Bob Hollister.

I appreciated the reflections of former U.S. Rep. Bob Walker (“Talking with a GOP politician who didn’t shy from debate”). Politicians owe it to their constituents to test their opinions against the opposition. Press releases and appearances before invitation-only, friendly audiences serve only to avoid accountability for one’s statements and record. Such behavior reinforces information silos and contributes to further political polarization.

Voters should be able to hear the opposition counter your statements and opinions; likewise, you should be able to counter what the other side is saying.

In its Sept. 11 editorial, the LNP | LancasterOnline Editorial Board posed questions for which voters deserve answers. When Smucker last engaged in debates in 2018, he denied voting for a budget resolution that would cut half a trillion dollars from Medicare. The next morning, the Jess King campaign ran a commercial showing a C-SPAN video of Smucker voting for the cuts he had denied supporting during the debate. Debates serve an important purpose in revealing character as well.

The citizens of the 11th Congressional District deserve a representative who believes in accountability. Hollister has pledged to hold town hall meetings. He has pledged to not duck debates.

The voters of the 11th Congressional District deserve better than Smucker. That is why I am voting for Hollister on Nov. 8.

Luci Steele

Manheim Township