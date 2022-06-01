To the parents who think there is nothing they can do to prevent the possibility of their child — or any of their loved ones — being gunned down, there is something you can do. Vote for candidates who firmly believe there is no reason for semi-automatic rifles and guns to be available for any use but a battlefield! Vote for candidates who will act to protect everyone’s children and loved ones from this unnecessary slaughter.

Learn what the candidates for the Pennsylvania Legislature and Congress believe about gun laws. Make an effort to meet them during the campaign, press them on their position on this issue and tell them how current laws leave you and your children fearful in many settings.

If you can’t meet them, examine profiles that will appear in the newspaper or on TV, watch the ads to the extent you can tolerate them or email the candidates and request a response. If there is no response, you have your answer.

There is no excuse not to learn where a candidate stands on this issue.

Sharewhat you learn with your friends and family and urge them to support candidates who will take action to protect you and your loved ones. Volunteerto work for these candidates.

Citizens of other developed countries do not live in constant fear that their children or grandchildren won’t come home from school because of shooting. Why should we?

Peggy Brown

Lititz