We must speed up the federal justice system and ensure that all people responsible for the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on our U.S. Capitol are charged with sedition, convicted and sentenced to at least five years in prison, without any early releases.

Former President Donald Trump, his family, his Cabinet and all members of Congress who were involved must be charged, without exception. Anyone in Congress who was involved must lose all of their benefits and there must be new elections to replace them.

The punishment must be so severe for all, so that no one will ever consider committing insurrection against our country again.

Also, the members of the U.S. Supreme Court must follow a code of conduct, like all other judges. There are at least two to four conservative justices who should be considered for impeachment, especially Clarence Thomas. Any justice who failed to report enormous monetary gifts and favors should be charged with accepting a bribe.

Charles Roehm

Penn Township