This year is one for the books. The world is going through the worst pandemic in many years. We have lost many precious souls, and many more have gone through the agony that COVID-19 can cause. Some of us have lost family members and friends.

Tragedy can sometimes bring about change that doesn’t reverse the pain and suffering, but does produce lasting benefits. Medical researchers in several countries are working to find drugs that might cure or at least alleviate the terrible symptoms of the novel coronavirus. Other scientists are dedicated to finding vaccines that might give some measure of immunity and might prevent another pandemic from this virus. At the same time, virologists may learn more about similar diseases that will be valuable medical information in the future.

Meanwhile, the outrage over the killing of a black man by Minneapolis police has led to an unprecedented response by millions of people. The initial destructive activity by a few was quickly stopped, and people of goodwill in cities and towns all over the country have joined together to say that they are fed up with the treatment of our black brothers and sisters. Not any one of us can make all the changes that are needed, but we can each do something. Let us be about it.

Jack Bryer

Salisbury Township