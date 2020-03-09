In an age when so many American politicians view themselves as pure moonbeams pointed at the North Star, it’s not very popular to go down in the ground and look at the roots of a politician’s ideas. To me, Donald Trump is not evil, evil and evil; what interests me about Trump is his political main root. Some would say he’s a class warrior protecting his own class. No doubt Trump was wired for wealth since birth, but it’s equally true that he’s generated most of his own power in attaining wealth. To call Trump a fascist is wrong for too many reasons to discuss. Though a man of prejudices, Trump isn’t a racist — too big city.
So what are Trump’s politics?
The best way to look at Trump’s politics is to see them as an extension of office politics into real politics. America under Trump really does resemble an office hothouse: functional or dysfunctional? And when you think of Trump, an office almost always comes to mind. Of course, office politics are nondemocratic. The hint of authoritarianism first felt in the George W. Bush administration, and now in the Trump administration, has its root in nondemocratic office politics.
In office politics, flattery is always very important: Who’s giving or receiving flattery? To paraphrase Adlai Stevenson, flattery is OK as long as you don’t inhale. Trump likes to give and receive flattery. And most important in office politics: Are those in power offended by the truth or not?
Matthew Atlee
Lancaster