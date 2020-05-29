The foundation of America’s “super power” is the trust and commitment to always trying to do the “right thing.” Our humanity set us apart from all others. We cared, and all believed that we did. We cared about basic liberties for our families, our towns and our country — as well as the citizens of the world. Regardless of the language spoken or cost of your clothing, compassion and empathy were commonly held values we extended to all.

Why were we so formed? Some would answer that it’s because of our religious backgrounds and the compromises established to live peacefully together. Others might offer that we have been geographically blessed, which made us a rich country that could afford to share. The “why” seems irrelevant.

Countries around the globe have been left wondering “Where is the USA?” — the standard-bearer of decency and fidelity? Without demonstrating that characteristic humanity upon which other nations rely, the U.S. is no better and no worse than any other country — reduced from “super power” to “average” in short order.

Together, we make our country great with shared values. Divided, we fade like a forgotten dream.

Have we always done the “right thing” as a nation? No. We have failed often. However, I believe we have always used the knowledge gained from our mistakes as building blocks to a better future for ourselves, our grandchildren, our country and the world. Our national character — based on optimism, compassion and humanity\!q — is being sorely tested now. 2020 will be a crucial test of our character and the future of our democracy.

Janice Wiedemann

Lititz