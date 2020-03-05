Kearasten Jordan (“local black queer artist/activist,” as described in her bio) writes an entire op-ed about unjust laws “that criminalize poverty, mental illness, or substance use disorders” without citing a single law (“Portraits powerless to fix unjust laws,” Feb. 27).
As she well knows, neither poverty nor mental illness is illegal; the vast majority of poor or mentally ill people do not commit crimes. And although the possession and sale of certain substances may be illegal, having a “substance use disorder” is not illegal; there is help for this affliction available for those who seek it.
Regarding the use of a Taser on Sean Williams in 2018, Jordan correctly states that it would not have been any better if the Taser had been deployed by a black police officer. So, why bring up the officer’s skin color? And why not refer to Williams by name, rather than putting him in the all-purpose “black man” box? Is everyone merely a color to Jordan?
Given that poor people are more likely than those who are more affluent to suffer from the actions of criminals, isn’t protecting people from criminal predation the most fundamental requirement for justice?
I am curious to know which laws Jordan proposes to change and what she thinks the effect would be.
Christopher Brooks
Lancaster