During the 2016 Republican primary debates, Donald Trump and Marco Rubio exchanged insults. Trump said Mitt Romney looked stupid and weak. He posted an unflattering photo of Heidi Cruz, wife of Ted Cruz, because an anti-Trump political action committee, with no connection to Mrs. Cruz, had posted a nude photo of Melania Trump. Trump implied that Ted Cruz’s father was with Lee Harvey Oswald shortly before Oswald killed President John F. Kennedy. Trump also called Ted Cruz nasty and a liar.
Trump has mocked Republicans John McCain, Ronald Reagan and Rick Santorum.
Trump suggested that John Dingell, a 59-year member of the U.S. House and a World War II vet who died last year, would be “looking up” from hell because Dingell’s wife voted against Trump on impeachment.
He mocked Greta Thunberg, a teen climate activist who has autism. Trump used a sexist comment to mock Megyn Kelly. More than 20 women have accused Trump of sexual misconduct. He paid off a porn star.
During a national day of prayer for the president on June 2, Trump went straight from his golf club to McLean Bible Church in Vienna, Virginia, dressed in his golf clothes. The White House stated that Trump’s 16-minute visit focused on the 12 people killed in a Virginia Beach shooting two days earlier, but Trump never mentioned them.
Trump illegally mismanaged his own charity for sick kids.
In search of a leader who holds to their values, many have focused on Trump, a bully, liar, swindler and sexist. What kind of Christian values are these?
Carol Wolford
West Donegal Township