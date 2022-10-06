As we approach the Nov. 8 election, we as a people need to give a lot of thought as to what kind of country we want going forward.

Do we want individuals in office who are taking money from far-right, white supremacist groups? Do we want someone who supports the “Big Liar”?

In recent readings I came across a quote by Voltaire that is generally translated into English as “Anyone who can make you believe absurdities can make you commit atrocities.”

Think! I believe that what Germany experienced in the 1930s and 1940s and what also happened in the Soviet Union and China could happen here.

Is that what Americans would like to leave behind for our children and grandchildren?

Robert Donnelly

East Hempfield Township