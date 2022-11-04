What kind of doctor is he? During the recent U.S. Senate debate, Mehmet Oz told us over and over that he was a doctor.

But he used his television show to promote unproven health products, some of which were from companies that paid money to advertise on his show.

“How much would you pay for a pill that takes you back ten years?” “Lose fat without diet or exercise.” “Stubborn stomach fat instantly disappears.”

He has promoted raspberry ketones to burn body fat, hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19, lavender soap to cure leg cramps and on and on.

The peer-reviewed British Medical Journal once found that only 46% of the claims on Oz’s show were based on evidence.

During the 2016 presidential campaign, when Donald Trump was being criticized for not releasing his medical records, Oz hosted Trump on his show. Trump handed Oz a one-page report, which Oz perused and then returned to Trump, pronouncing him healthy enough to be president.

Oz may be a wonderful surgeon, but I believe that he’s working outside his lane by trying to speak on public health. And I believe he’s doing the same thing in trying to be a U.S. senator. While Oz would seemingly like to keep the focus of the campaign on John Fetterman’s health, I hope that, in a year, Fetterman will be better and Oz will be a New Jersey resident again.

Brian Hernon

Lancaster Township