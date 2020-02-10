Recent polls show President Donald Trump’s approval rating going up. This is not because of his “accomplishments,” in my view, but because he lacks any organized, thoughtful opposition.
The Democratic National Committee, which in 2016 gave us a very bad candidate who ran an abysmal campaign, offers no positive opposition ideas, but merely complains about everything Trump says or does.
An intelligent opposition would offer thoughtful ideas about medical care, immigration, fiscal restraint, foreign relations and the like. Instead, they just perpetually complain about Trump while offering no alternatives.
The fiasco in Iowa and the absurdities of the series of “debates” show a complete lack of forethought or planning by any of the Democratic “leadership.”
The only hope I see for defeating this awful presidency might lie in a Mike Bloomberg/Pete Buttigieg ticket. They are offering thoughtful ideas and are not beholden to the Democratic hierarchy for their candidacies. Bloomberg is not beholden to anyone for donations to his campaign and Mayor Pete is an educated, experienced young breath of fresh air. They are both intelligent and thoughtful and are offering ideas and not just anti-Trump rants.
Now if only Hillary Clinton would shut up and Nancy Pelosi would disappear and Chuck Schumer would leave the country, there is hope.
Brad Tinkham
Elizabethtown