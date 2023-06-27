President Joe Biden recently called Chinese leader Xi Jinping a “dictator.” In the funny 2012 movie starring Sacha Baron Cohen, “The Dictator,” Cohen’s character describes the benefits of a dictatorship:

“You could let 1% of the people have all the nation’s wealth. You could help your rich friends get richer by cutting their taxes. And bailing them out when they gamble and lose. You could ignore the needs of the poor for health care and education. Your media would appear free, but would secretly be controlled by one person and his family. You could wiretap phones. You could torture foreign prisoners. You could have rigged elections. You could lie about why you go to war. You could fill your prisons with one particular racial group, and no one would complain. You could use the media to scare the people into supporting policies that are against their interests.”

Comedy always has some truth behind it. How much is up to you to decide.

Donald Noll

East Cocalico Township