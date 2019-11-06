In the Bible (1 John 4:8 and 4:16) we are told that “God is love.” To be clear, these words don’t mean that love is an attribute of God, but that it is his true nature. In Corinthians 13:4-8 we are also told that love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud, it does not dishonor others, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs. Love does not delight in evil, but rejoices with the truth.
As I read these words, my thoughts drift to the almost daily letters I read in this space from individuals who claim to be Christians, but who also defend President Donald Trump. If God is love, and love is as described in Corinthians, it doesn’t seem logical that a Christian could or should support Trump.
Sadly, our president’s character and behavior are the total opposite of what is described in this passage.
Being a Christian is much more than being against abortion. It’s about humility, kindness, forgiveness, compassion and love. This is what Jesus preached and what Christianity is all about. Isn’t this what every Christian should expect and demand from the leaders they support?
Mike Sullivan
West Donegal Township