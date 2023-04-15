This is in response to the April 3 LNP | LancasterOnline letter “Writers are wrong in defining ‘woke.’ ”

The letter writer has simplified opinions. Anything or anyone not reflecting his views is considered to be absurd, wrong and without merit, including, but not limited to, Merriam-Webster.

It makes me wonder: What is the great fear that drives people to want to pretend that this world is the perfect utopia? It’s like those who use the “If you don’t like it here ...” philosophy.

Is it that some people see no benefits regarding improvement unless they personally benefit themselves? The letter writer should look up the definition of humanity, because he is lacking in it.

Debra Phillips

Mount Joy Township