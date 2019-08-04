A fresh report that Russia’s meddling in our election systems is even more pervasive than we knew provokes heartburn and heartbreak in all citizens who cherish democracy.
“Russia combed all states’ voting systems” headlined a story by The New York Times — which appeared in the July 26 LNP — about a Senate Intelligence Committee investigation. (That investigation also was cited in the July 28 Sunday LNP editorial, “ ‘Through the door’. ”)
Not one state escaped Russian prying or meddling during our 2016 elections. The committee report said Russian agents “may have been probing vulnerabilities in voting systems to exploit later.” Meanwhile, former special counsel Robert Mueller sounded the alarm bell in a hearing before Congress, warning that Russia is on the move to interfere in our 2020 elections.
The U.S. House has responded to such threats to our democracy by passing legislation to secure our voting systems and to hold campaigns accountable for informing U.S. officials when contacted by foreigners who try to meddle in our elections.
The necessity for such a law is painfully obvious. Then why are President Donald Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell against it? McConnell refuses even to bring up the House bill for discussion in the Senate. Are these politicians afraid they cannot win a fair election controlled by U.S. citizens?
Pam Terrell
Elizabethtown