I heard an unbelievably absurd speech from Gov. Tom Wolf recently condemning the Texas abortion ban, which bans abortions around the time a baby’s heart starts to beat (six weeks).

Wolf supports the right to kill an unwanted child, which is no surprise given his history of pro-choice advocacy. But I can’t understand how Wolf said that “pro-life policies ... lack a sound scientific basis.”

Can anyone explain how it’s not “scientific” to say that a beating heart defines life? Or how ending that life should not be defined as murder?

Murder is defined as the premeditated killing of one human being by another. So it sounds to me like abortion fits the definition of murder.

Those who defend abortion claim that a woman has a right to the decisions made about her own body, and I couldn’t agree more. But I believe her right ends when it involves another human being. Ending a baby’s right to life is not acceptable. “My body, my rights,” is so true, but the baby is not, in my view, “your body.”

I know this is a very controversial subject, but to invoke the idea that the Texas law lacks “a sound scientific basis” is unbelievable. I would love to see human beings and babies treated as well as the many animals and pets in our world!

Kathy Smith

West Lampeter Township