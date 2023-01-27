In reading the Jan. 25 LNP | LancasterOnline Opinion page and gazing at the editorial cartoon — which is normally an exaggeration — I found an embarrassing American fact. The cartoon depicts a January calendar with 37 mass shootings already, on their respective dates. Thus far, 68 people have been killed.

I besiege those intractable legislatures: Have we reached critical mass for shootings? What is your breaking point? Two a day? Or how about one a day in every city? Where’s your demarcation line of action to stop the madness? Other comparably developed countries have provided prima facie evidence that this can be accomplished.

It seems that inflation is having a momentous effect on the mass shooting activity. Mass shootings this month already exceed the past three Januarys. The trend is upward.

Perhaps we should fight the ease of access to guns with the same fervor that we fight inflation, especially since it’s more deadly.

I believe that there are two simple solutions to this inexorably abominable trend. Either have fewer people, or make guns less easy to access. Both would accomplish the same results — fewer atrocities. But which is the more prudent move: exporting, say, one-third of our population, or restricting gun access?

Do we enshrine our guns more than our citizens? Apparently we do, as the United States is second behind Brazil in total deaths from firearms.

Suggestions for legislation: Gun dealers and manufacturers should be held liable, as are other manufacturers; there must be vigorous background checks and a minimum age of 21 to purchase guns, with safety training required (as it is for driving), as well as registration of all gun sales; and we must ban assault-style weapons.

Guns should be for protection and hunting, not for mass shooting capabilities. There were about 44,000 deaths from gun violence in 2022, a national debt that can never be repaid.

Don Rossi

Manheim Township