The primary goal is not to impeach President Donald Trump, supposing him to be corrupt or unethical. It’s not about political party differences. It’s not about losing the 2016 election.
It is about seizing power at any cost, using anything and any way to get it.
It is about trying to downplay the coming results of alleged criminal activities done by the other side for the past several years.
It is about the 2020 election. U.S. Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, said in an interview, “I’m concerned that if we don’t impeach this president, he will get reelected.”
It is about which president will probably nominate the next Supreme Court justice.
Trump is not the most charming, well-spoken, easygoing person, but he does get things done for the people and the country.
R.H. Rhodes
East Hempfield Township