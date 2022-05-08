After the recent barrage of political commercials on TV with their typical mudslinging, distortions and exaggerations — featuring visuals such as a freaked-out guitar player, a gunslinger and a cackling Hillary Clinton — I pondered whether we are as mindless and gullible as many political candidates seem to think.

If so, we deserve the politicians who treat us like Pavlov’s dogs, amusing themselves with our predictable responses to their external stimuli.

But what if, instead, we are really intelligent, rational people, who — rather than voting for the most loyal Joe Biden or Donald Trump supporter; the most pro- or anti-gun enthusiast; the most vocal candidate for or against masks and vaccine mandates; the candidate promising the most or the least governmental spending; or those claiming to be pro-life or pro-choice — voted for those candidates who exhibit the highest degree of honesty, integrity, humility and intelligence in promoting policies designed to move our society toward becoming a better place for everyone?

It is up to us to decide the qualities of those holding public office. Those we elect reflect our own values. Will we elect those who exhibit the qualities we esteem in our friends, neighbors, business associates, vendors and members of our churches? Do they have the vision and intelligence to promote kindness, compassion, equality and justice for all?

We may get what we vote for, but will it be what we want?

David E. Hess

Manheim Township