At my age, I admit to getting confused easily. Consider the following and help me understand. I have been following the news reports of the arrest of the woman who has been accused of killing her baby and disposing of the newborn girl in a dumpster some 14 years ago.

To have even considered this action, the woman must have been, in my opinion, terribly distraught or mentally ill. But she took a life and must, if convicted, take responsibility for her actions.

Now let’s suppose she had chosen differently, visited an abortion clinic and been offered a legal abortion as a solution. Would the ultimate outcome have been any different? The baby would have been “terminated” and someone would have received payment for the act. But no arrest or penalty would be needed.

Earlier this year, a driver was involved in a crash that resulted in the death of an 11-year-old and the pregnant driver’s unborn child. The charges against the driver include homicide by vehicle and aggravated assault of an unborn child.

What if the driver had gone to an abortion clinic and caused the same outcome against the unborn child? Again, no arrest or penalty would be needed.

R. Keith Vogt

East Donegal Township