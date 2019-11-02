I have been thinking about the folks who believe they see evidence of the biblical end times approaching. Just suppose the following is what’s really happening:
Suppose that the Antichrist is already here, in the person of the current president of the United States.
Suppose he attained this high office through the power granted him by Satan.
Suppose he seduced evangelical leaders such as Jerry Falwell Jr., Franklin Graham, Pat Robertson and Robert Jeffress with promises of wealth and power.
And suppose their followers are blind to the truths of Jesus and the New Testament and are instead streaming headlong toward the pit of hell.
Then what?
Wayne Laepple
Lancaster Township