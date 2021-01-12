President Donald Trump will likely spend his remaining years writing a favorable history of himself. His supporters, out of blind loyalty, will likely regurgitate it. But Trump and his supporters will eventually fade away.

However, national and international history will not be favorable to Trump, to his supporters or to the Republican lawmakers who were either complicit or silent while Trump farcically claimed that the election was fraudulent.

Legitimate history will have the last word for a long, long time.

I also look forward with great anticipation to the polished language individual Republican politicians will use to reshape their public image without upsetting Trump supporters. They have to be on both sides of the fence at the same time. It will be interesting, maybe even comical.

Gerald Dombard

Denver