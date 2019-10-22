As my daughter’s high school team got set to play in a playoff game, I began to realize just how much I have taken for granted that they would get to this point each year.
It has dawned on me that she has been extremely fortunate and blessed to be surrounded by so many great players, which in turn has enabled her team to achieve those initial goals when each season starts. I now have to ask myself if would we enjoy the games as much if they didn’t achieve a winning record? Or what if they didn’t win at all?
It’s these types of thoughts that made me realize how special the players, coaches and parents of McCaskey High School girls soccer teams were this year. We played them twice, and each time the score was very lopsided. Despite this, I never once heard a parent screaming, a coach not being encouraging, or a player not giving effort. Their girls just kept on playing to the best of their ability, and the smiles they had on their faces before the game were still there when the horn sounded at the end.
McCaskey may not have won a game this year, but they did win the attention and respect from me and the other Ephrata parents. Watching them play brought to mind what high school sports is all about and taught each of us an appreciation for it.
Great job, McCaskey.
Jonathan Slovak
Ephrata