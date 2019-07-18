Only two days after the president tweeted comments against four congresswomen that sparked strong reactions from the U.S. House of Representatives and the nation, I witnessed two people in an argument in a store parking lot.
While walking to my car, I found myself walking between two people. A white guy pointed to me, asking, “Who are you? Who are you to this black woman?” I didn’t respond. They both had their cellphones out, ready to call the police on each other. We were all parked in handicapped spaces, side by side.
Their problem started after he used his horn because she didn’t get out of her car fast enough. It surprised me how quickly their argument grew, claiming they were both being racist toward each other. Neither of them wanted to go to into the store for fear that the other would do damage to the cars.
I told them both that the store had cameras, which stopped him for a moment. She was upset and decided to leave. He started to move toward us both, still arguing and saying, “She’s racist at me because I’m Jewish.” The woman responded, “I did nothing wrong, he started this because I’m black!” I escorted her to her car and then asked him to go shopping, which he started to do, but not before making more nasty comments.
I’m writing to ask your readers: How did we get here in 2019?
Rich Riccio
Mount Joy